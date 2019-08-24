|
Gyuri Nemeth, formerly of Framingham, Massachusetts, died peacefully on April 12, 2019 at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, surrounded by his loving family. Gyuri was the son of the late Magdalena Nemeth Welch and stepson of the late William F. Welch of Framingham, and brother of Yanos Nemeth, also of Framingham. Gyuri was born in Budapest, Hungary on June 30, 1939. He moved to Ankara, Turkey with his family at an early age and lived at the Hungarian Embassy where his father served as an aide to the Hungarian Ambassador to Turkey. Following World War II the Soviet Union occupied much of Eastern Europe, including Hungary. When Gyuris father and the Ambassador were forcibly removed from Turkey and returned to Hungary his mother appealed to the Turkish government for protection. Following a challenging period of time the family became the first Hungarians to obtain political sanctuary in Turkey. In 1956 Gyuri, his mother, and his brother Yanos emigrated to Framingham where Gyuri enrolled in Framingham South High School. Gyuri overcame his lack of language facility to hold class offices, play multiple sports, serve as Governor of Boys State of Massachusetts and spend a day in Washington, D.C. with the junior Senator from Massachusetts, John F. Kennedy, while attending Boys Nation. Gyuri also broadcast to Hungary on Voice of America. Upon graduating in 1959, Gyuri attended Boston College briefly then enlisted in the U.S. Army where he pursued paratrooper and ranger training pursuant to being accepted into what was then referred to as the 77th Special Forces. He was awarded his treasured United States citizenship during his years of service. Following his service years Gyuri enrolled at the University of Delaware where he earned his Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Management and Educational Administration. He taught Social Studies at Framingham South High School following his graduation before moving to Atlanta, Georgia to earn his Ph.D. in Educational Administration and Management and serve as Assistant Dean and Instructor in the College of Education at Georgia State University. He then moved to Columbia, South Carolina to become Assistant Dean and Assistant Professor in the College of Education at the University of South Carolina and continued to serve on the faculty. He completed his lengthy career as an educator by returning to serve students as Executive Director in DeKalb County Schools in Atlanta prior to his retirement. Gyuri was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Magdalena Singleton, his niece Janet Small and his son-in-law Stephen Smith. He leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Sue, treasured children,Christy Smith, son William Nemeth and wife Jodi, cherished grandchildren Elizabeth Hobbs and husband J.R., Kimberly Smith, Charlotte Nemeth and Quinn Nemeth, brother Yanos Nemeth and wife Patti, and devoted nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many friends. Gyuris appreciation for the opportunities offered by becoming a citizen of this country instilled in him a passionate patriotism. As an immigrant who met and overcame the challenges of political oppression, poverty, language deficit and change of culture to live a life of service, devotion and dedication, Gyuris final request is that everyone remembers to honor, appreciate, serve and love the United States of America. He asked that his final thought to share would be God Bless America!. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Framingham. Gyuris family welcomes messages and remembrances.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 24, 2019