Harold E. Douzie Svendsen, 91, a resident of Saxonville for over 60 years, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born in Wakefield the son of the late Bjarne & Martha (Martensen) Svendsen, he was the beloved husband of Katherine V. (Rousseau) Svendsen. Harold served in the Navy during WWII. He worked as a Supervisor at The Dennison Manufacturing Co. in Framingham for 50 yrs. He was a proud member of the Framingham Heart Study, an avid Boston Red Sox fan, and extremely proud of his Norwegian heritage. Harolds daily routine included visits with his dear friends Dee Wallace and Ray Snow, and all his McDonalds pals. Harold is survived by his children, Gale Bonner & her husband Steven of Sudbury, Karen Hince & her husband Denis of Medway, and Harold Ted & his wife Diane of Northborough, his grandchildren, Erik, Paul, Jessica, Anders A.J., and Jon, 5 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Katherine, Harold was predeceased by his grandson Gerard. Family and friends will honor and remember Harolds life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Saturday, June 22nd from 9 | 11 A.M. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery, Saxonville. Remembrances may be made in Harolds name to: The Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA 01702, www.framing hamheartstudy.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com