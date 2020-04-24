Home

Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Broadcast Live on the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Canton Facebook Page
Harold Glazer Obituary
Harold Glazer of Mansfield, formerly of Framingham, Cape Cod, MA and Mesa, AZ. Entered into rest on April 18, 2020 just before his 91st birthday. Son of the late Barney and Alice (Chazen) Glazer, he grew up in Roxbury and Dorchester, MA. He is survived by his two sisters, Irene Gaffin of Delray Beach, FL and Yarmouth, MA and her late husband Stanley, and Gloria Bubly of Sharon, MA and her late husband Danny. He is also survived by his former wife, Estelle (Rosen) Glazer of Sharon, MA. Loving father of JoAnne Glazer and her husband Nick Toro of New York, NY, Stephen Glazer and his fiance Debbie Nichols of Sharon, MA, and Amy Legaard and her husband Troy Legaard of Castle Rock, CO. Cherished grandfather of Jessica Legaard, Josh Glazer, Meredith Glazer, Erika Colaiacomo and Eric Andersen. Due to the restrictions in attendance, graveside services and burial will be broadcast live on the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Canton Facebook Page on Friday, April 24th at 10 AM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Boston Public Radio/NPR at www.npr.org or to the at . Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 24, 2020
