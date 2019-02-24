|
Prof. Harold I. Silverman, 90, a resident of Framingham over fifty years, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, after an illness. Born on April 27, 1928, in Lawrence, he was the son of Jack and Norma (Illman) Silverman. He was raised in Lawrence and graduated from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy. Dr. Silverman was the Assistant Dean of Students at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed reading, painting, and deep-sea fishing. Dr. Silverman had a keen eye for detail and took pride in taking care of his home and his family. He is survived by his wife of over 67 years, Arlene (Jacobowitz) Silverman; two sons, Richard Silverman and his companion Wanda Barnett of Peabody, Robert Silverman of Bellingham; two grandsons, Benjamin and Joshua Silverman, both of Torrington, CT; sister, Marolyn Katz of Hingham; sister-in-law, Hedda Silverman of Silver Springs, MD; also many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Dr. Silverman was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Silverman. At Dr. Silvermans request, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, 179 Longwood Avenue, Boston, MA 02115. For additional information and guestbook, please visit: Duckett-Waterman.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019