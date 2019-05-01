|
Harold J. Bleicher, 90, of Framingham, MA, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019. Born in Methuen, he was the son of the late Charles and Helen (Welch) Bleicher. After attending Wentworth Institute and majoring in architectural construction, he served in the Army in the combat engineers with the occupation forces in Europe. Harold was stationed in Germany as an H & S company draftsman for the 17th Armored Engineer Battalion, in former General George S. Pattons 2nd armored division. He was also appointed Battalion Photographer. After returning from the service he worked as a Project Manager on large building construction projects in and around Massachusetts and Boston. Following retirement, Harold volunteered by driving cancer patients to medical appointments and assisted in fundraising activities for the local VFW Post 8771 of Sudbury. He was a cancer survivor of over 18 years and enjoyed encouraging others facing cancer. He also enjoyed traveling, photography, and landscaping. He was a Framingham resident for 58 years and an active member of St. Anselm Parish, Sudbury for most of those years. Harold was the loving husband of the late Mary L. (Creeley) Bleicher for over 47 years. He was also predeceased by his close friend Audrey Franke formerly of Hanford, CA. He is survived by three children, Kathryn A. Kidd and husband Peter, John H. Bleicher, and David W. Bleicher. A visitation will be held Thursday May 2, from 4-7 pm at the Duckett-J.S. Waterman & Sons Home of Memorial Tribute, 656 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 am at St. Anselm Church, 100 Landham Rd, Sudbury. Interment will be Saturday, May 4 at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Immaculate Conception Cemetery, 29 Barker St., Lawrence. Expressions of sympathy in Harolds memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) at www. heroes.vfw.org, or Homes for Our Troops, 6 Main St., Taunton, MA 02780. (www. hfotusa.networkforgood.com) which builds and donates specially adapted, custom homes nationwide for injured veterans. For online guest book, please visit Duckett-Waterman.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 1, 2019