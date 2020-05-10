|
Harold Otis Briggs, 86, of Marlborough, passed on May 6, 2020 at The University of Massachusetts Memorial Hospital, Marlborough. He was the son of the late Charles R. Briggs Sr. and Gunda (Anderson/Lilehagen) Briggs and the husband of Harlene C. (Carter) Briggs to whom he was married for sixtythree years. Born in Concord, Harold grew up in South Natick at the Carver Hill Apple Orchard and graduated from Wellesley High School in 1952. Harold entered military service with the United States Marine Corps in early 1953. He served four years with great pride in the USMC where he met his Bride in Washington DC and wed in 1956. Harold returned to Massachusetts with his wife and at her urging began a long and proud career at the US postal Service in Ashland for over thirty years, retiring as the postmaster in January 1989. Harold, his family and friends spent many years at the Cottage named "At Last" on Melendy Pond in Brookline, NH. He was a charter and life member of the VFW post 2331 in Ashland. As a life member of the Ashland Fish and Game Club, Harold instructed the NRA Junior Rifle Program for over twentyfive years. He was an accomplished outdoorsman through hunting and fishing and traveled the world extensively with his wife Harlene by his side. Harold was a member of the American Legion and past Grand of the IOOF, Takawambait Lodge, Natick. They resided in Puerto Escondido, Mexico for over twenty years after he retired. He enjoyed viewing all the local wildlife and playing cards. Harold was beloved for his humble and generous personality, his contagious laugh and endless optimism. Besides his wife, he is survived by his son Kris Otis Briggs of Ashland, his daughter, Kim West and her husband Ray of Marlborough and his brother, David Briggs and his wife Donna of New Hampshire. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Elizabeth Andrews and her husband Alex, Bradley West and his wife Taylor, Kayla Briggs and Olivia Briggs and his great grandchildren, Henry and Eleanor Andrews. A private funeral service will be held for Harold and a celebration of Harold's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the VFW post 2331, 311 Pleasant St., Ashland, MA., The NRA Foundation, 11250 Waples Mill Rd., Fairfax, VA. 22030 or the Massachusetts Audubon Society. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 10, 2020