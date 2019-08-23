|
Harriet (Shapiro) Mason Wayne, age 92 years, entered into rest on August 18, 2019. Born in Peabody, MA, she was the daughter of the late Barnet and Sara (Rosenblatt) Shapiro. She lived for many years in Framingham and Holliston, MA and Hollywood, FL. Harriet was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Mason and the late Jay Wayne. Loving mother of William Mason and wife Jane; Ira Mason and wife Sherry; Norman Mason; and Rhonda Stein and husband Rick. Loving grandmother of Melissa Ginsberg, Ann Lieberman, Jennifer Malafey, Mathew Mason, Sarah Long, Adam Mason, Lindsey Sidman and Brandon Stein, and adoring great-grandmother of 18. She is also survived by her sisters Barbara Cherney and Marilyn Goldman of CA. Harriet leaves behind a treasure trove of friends and family acquired over a life well lived. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 AM on Sunday, August 25th at Framingham Natick Jewish Cemetery, 20 Windsor Avenue, Natick, MA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Melissa Ginsberg following services. Donations in Harriets memory may be made to The Autistic Self Advocacy Network, PO Box 66122, Washington, DC 20035 or online at autisticadvocacy.network forgood.com. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019