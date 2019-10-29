|
|
Harriett (Harri) Ann Masciarelli , age 80, of Natick, MA passed away on Saturday October 12th, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Hanna and son, Scott (Dawn) Kilbourn; grandchildren, John Hanna Jr. and Nicholas Hanna; brother, Robert Dwyar. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Masciarelli and parents, George and Ruth Dwyar. A graveside service will be held in the spring. Harrietts children and grandchildren were her life. She was deeply loved by her family.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 29, 2019