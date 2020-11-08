Hazel "Bunny" Helen Hughes, 90 passed peacefully at her home on November 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in 1930 in Marlborough MA to the late Ernest W. and Blossom H. (Reeves) Daley. Though her given name was Hazel, she was affectionately known as "Bunny" by everyone who knew her since the age of 5. She was married in 1959 to her husband of 55 years, Joseph J. Hughes, who passed in 2014. They were lucky to have had so many years together and enjoyed travelling the world and visiting many different countries and experiencing many different cultures. She leaves her son, Joseph Hughes, Jr; her brother, Jim Daley and his wife Carol all of Marlboro and her faithful kitty Emma, whom she rescued in 2009 and never left her side and many nieces and nephews Bunny treasured her neighbor and dear friend, Eivor "Ava" Belcher and her extended family, who treated our family like one of theirs, and we celebrated many joyous holidays together. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by 2 brothers, William & Norman Daley and a sister Delma Manning. She worked for Dennison / DesignPak her entire working career spanning over 47 years. She often would coordinate parties for co-workers birthdays or other celebrations at work. Her menu planning became the basis for her cookbooks that she would write after retiring. Bunny was the author of two cookbooks after retiring. The first, "If I Only Had ONE Cookbook" in 1996 and "Cooking for Everyone" in 2008. She had just finished editing her third and latest cookbook in the summer of 2020 when she was taken ill. Her other hobby was growing African violets, of which she usually kept upwards of 50 or more plants at any given time during the last 60 years. Bunny loved when the spring season arrived and was able to go outdoors and work on her writing while sitting under the pergola amongst the flowers and vegetable garden that her son had planted for them. They enjoyed making bread and butter pickles and sharing the bounty of the victory garden with friends and neighbors. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson St, Marlboro, MA. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main St, Marlboro, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Bunny's wish is that you would donate to a local animal shelter or charitable organization of your choice. For more information and to view an on line memorial please visit, www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com
