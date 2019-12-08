|
Helen D. Dymek of Medfield passed peacefully December 6, 2019 after a period of declining health. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph and Stephania Pazdro; cherished wife of the late M. Chester Dymek; she leaves behind her daughters - Dr Christina Dymek-Thompson and her spouse Dr Daniel J. Thompson of Brooklyn CT; Cynthia M. Dymek and her spouse Barry A. Peoples of Milford MA; and grandson Daniel J. Thompson III of Arlington VA The family wishes to thank the staff of Countryside Healthcare for their loving care and support of Helen for the past three years. In lieu of flowers; any donations in Helen's name to Countryside Healthcare - Memory Unit / Activities Fund, 11 Countryside Drive, Milford MA 01757 would be gratefully appreciated. Private funeral services under the care of Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, Medfield, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019