More Obituaries for Helen Rodrick
Helen F. Rodrick

Helen F. Rodrick Obituary
Helen Frances (Cochran) Rodrick died December 30, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 76. The daughter of the late William J. Cochran and Helen F. (Brennan) Cochran, she grew up in Massachusetts, living in Natick and Belmont. She graduated from Aquinas College in Newton and worked for several years as a medical secretary in Boston. In 1974 she married Albert F. Rodrick, a Coast Guard- certified master mariner, and together they sailed the eastern seaboard from the Maritimes to the Outer Banks to the Virgin Islands. Over the years, they ran a charter boat business, and, under Capt. Rodricks command, sailed the tall ship Providence which was based in Newport, Rhode Island. The Rodricks settled in North Carolina, first in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks, and later in Havelock. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, William J. Cochran Jr., and his wife, Sharron, of Monson, Mass.; two nieces, Frances A. Cochran of Charlton, Mass., and Ryan L. Cochran of Ware, Mass.; and many cousins, particularly the Boundy family with whom she lived in Belmont in the 1950s and 1960s. A memorial celebration will be held in the spring.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 3, 2020
