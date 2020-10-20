Helen L. (Goode) OMalley of Natick passed away on October 16, 2020. Devoted mother of Mark OMalley of Marlborough and Kerry OMalley of Natick. Cherished sister of William Goode of TX and the late James and Eugene Goode. Loving daughter of the late Edward and Margaret May (King) Goode. Helen started her disting uished computer programming career with the installation of the first computer system at WGBH-TV Boston, and was the first female member of the Data Processing and Management Association. Later in life she became very active in the Natick community. She did much volunteer work at the Natick Council on Aging and Natick Town Hall. Helen was devoted to her American flag project and crocheted flags that have been sent to veterans and veterans organizations all over the United States. Always having a joke ready to brighten ones day, she will be remembered for her good humor and kindness, and will be sorely missed by family and friends. Visiting Hours will be held at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on Friday October 23rd from 5-8pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Helen may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 or Metrowest Hospice 200 Nickerson Road Suite 110 Marlborough, MA 01752. For guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
.