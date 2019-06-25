|
Helen Pat (Bannon) LaRosee, 92 of Natick, MA and formerly of Marlborough, died peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Eliot Center for Health Care and Rehabilitation, Natick, MA. Known as Patsy to her longtime friends and family, she was a loving wife to her late husband, George E. LaRosee who died in 1995. She is survived by her 3 loving children; David LaRosee and his wife Alice, Deborah LaRosee Shaw, Sally Sacca; her sister, Joan Brennick of CA; her sister-in-law, Jean Bonneau of FL; 7 grandchildren, Shane Kelly, Nicole LaRosee, Stephanie LaRosee, Matthew LaRosee, Eric Boireau, Emily Chavez, Rene LaRosee and Stephen LaRosee Jr. She will be greatly missed by her 9 great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was predeceased by her son, Stephen LaRosee and lifelong friend from France, an exchange student, Claudine Berteau Lavez. She was a selfless giving person who enjoyed painting and reading and volunteering in the different communities where she lived including North Attleboro and Bedford. She will warmly be remembered by her many friends for her wit, sense of style, her gracious hospitality and her curiosity and adventure for life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m. in St. Matthias Catholic Church, 409 Hemenway St. Marlborough, MA. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Marlboro. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass at 9 a.m. also at the church. Arrangements are in the care of the John P. Rowe Funeral Home Inc., 57 Main Street, Marlboro, MA In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation in Pats name to the .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 25, 2019