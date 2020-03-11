|
Helen Mary Rosin Isabelle, 91 passed away peacefully March 2, 2020 accompanied by her family. Helen resided in Marlborough, but she was born and raised on a farm in Gardner, Massachusetts. She and her twin sister Ann were the daughters of Lithuanian immigrants. Helen was the beloved wife Gerard Isabelle until his passing in 2007. She was admired for her intelligence, curiosity, stubbornness, and her triumph over several serious illnesses. Some of her favorite things were colorful scarves and flowers, red shoes and red wine, Colombo, and walking the Marginal Way. Helen famously guarded her privacy, but her faith was strong and, in her own way, she remembered nearly every kindness afforded her, great or small. Helens cards for seemingly every holiday, personal milestone, or simply a minor event, will be especially missed as will her vibrant personality. Helen is survived by her two children, Warren Isabelle and his wife Deborah, of Southborough, and Marianne and her husband Stephen Kruse, of Lexington, Massachusetts, and grandchildren, Derek Birt and fiance Abbey Curran, Jonathan Isabelle and fiance Liz Abro, Chase Isabelle and wife Theresa, and Nicole Isabelle. Contributions in her memory can be made to The Carroll Center for The Blind, 770 Centre Street, Newton, Massachusetts 02458; carroll.org/donate. A private memorial service will be held her honor.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020