|
|
Helen Shumski, 90, of Anderson, SC, passed away on September 2, 2019. She was born and lived in Hudson, then Marlboro, Florida and SC. She graduated 1947 from HHS and retired 1991 from Raytheon. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph T and Mariana R Chaves and her brother Anthony J Chaves, Sr. She is survived by her children and their spouses; Sandra and Steven Borella of Hudson, MaryLee and Tony Casali of FL, John and Lisa Shumski of Marlboro and Luanne and Tim Jones of SC, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. She was loved by all who knew her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10 am at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning Street, Hudson, MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow at Saint Michael Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019