Helen Kulak Tufts, 95, died comfortably surrounded by her loving family at her Cochituate residence on Monday, February 18, 2019 following a period of declining health. She was born in Auburn on September 7, 1923 the daughter of the late Joseph Kulak and Catherine (Zook) Kulak. Helen was the beloved wife for 55 years of the late Herbert Thurston Tufts who died on September 3, 2001. She is survived by her loving children, Cheryl A. (Tufts) Creber of Cochituate and Herbert J. Tufts and his wife Sandra C. Tufts of Berlin. Beloved Nana of Teresa Marie Creber and Meradith Lyn Creber both of Cochituate; Matthew Paul Tufts of Berlin and Timothy Michael Tufts and his wife Ainsley Ross of Arlington. Cherished great-grandmother of Lillian Bina Tufts. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was the mother-in-law of the late Garth R. Creber who died on July 27, 2004. Helen was the sister of the late Mary Aube, Stella Kulak, Katherine Tufts, Nicholas Kulak, William Kulak and Anna Petrock. Helen spent her formative years in Auburn where she attended school. She has been a resident of Cochituate for the past 73 years. She retired after over 24 dedicated years as a Supervisor at the Zayre Corporation in Natick retiring in 1985. In her earlier years, she was active with both the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts organizations for her children. She was an avid gardener and always maintained her home and yards meticulously and with great pride. Helen was a longtime active member of the Community United Methodist Church in Cochituate and served for years as a volunteer for the church fairs and always lent a hand to whatever needed to be done. She was a devoted Christian and regularly attended services on Sunday. She loved walking and with a smile on her face, would always turn down rides from friends and neighbors, no matter the weather. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and taking care of others. Helen will be fondly remembered and loved by her family and friends and all who knew this cherished lady. She and her late husband Herb, were devoted fans of the Cochituate Ball Park and many an evening would attend both the Mens and Womens softball league games at the ball park during the spring, summer and fall seasons. She would also attend the games at the ball park for the many little league games as well. Her family would like to extend a special thank you and prayers to the wonderful and caring staff of the Metrowest Visiting Nurses Assoc. who guided the family with love, support and care to Helen over the last few years enabling her to reside in the home that she loved and shared with her family. Visitations will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:30 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Cochituate. Her funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Gibbs Memorial Chapel of the Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Tufts family lot in Lakeview Cemetery, Cochituate. For those who desire, her family kindly suggest that memorial gifts in Helens memory may be sent to the Community United Methodist Church, 5 Damon St, Cochituate, MA 01778 or to the . For condolences and directions please visit www. johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 20, 2019