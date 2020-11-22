Helene Mutti, 87, died after a brief illness on Wednesday November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving children David, Kathleen, Gary and granddaughter Corey. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Mutti who died in 2013. Born in Marlborough the daughter of the late Armand and Gladys (Blanchette) Richer, she lived in Marlborough most of her life. In August, Helene moved to North Palm Beach Florida to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Stephen. She crammed years of fun into a few short months. Boating, swimming, shopping and going out to dinner were a few of her favorite activities. After a visit to a hair stylist on Worth Ave, Palm Beach, she and Kathleen went for lunch at the Breakers Resort on the ocean. She would go for walks around the front of the condo to admire the yachts moored there. Her favorite was "Privacy," Tiger Woods mega yacht moored in the marina next to the condo. She thought she was in paradise! Above all else, she loved family. She was happiest when surrounded by multiple generations of children, and having everyone over for her famous meatballs or "Gramma Loaf!" Over the years, Falmouth and Woodshole, Cape Cod became her home away from home. Stoney Beach in Woodshole was one of her favorite spots for swimming, wine and sunsets with her sons Gary and David. A brick with the Mutti name and 1960 inscribed on it is located in the park next to the Casino which commemorates the many years she spent on summer vacations with her family in Falmouth Heights. In more recent years she has spent many hours volunteering alongside her sons David and Gary at the Falmouth Service Center. She became lovingly nicknamed "Queen Helene" by her fellow volunteers as well as the people she served. Among Helenes survivors are her four children, David M. Mutti of Woodshole, Kathleen G. OLeary and her husband Stephen of North Palm Beach FL, Christopher M. Mutti and his wife Doreen McKeown of Falmouth and Gary R. Mutti of Falmouth, 8 beloved grandchildren Kelly, Elizabeth, Ian, Ry, Nicole, Carley, Corey and Elizabeth; 12 great grandchildren all of whom she adored and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Philip Richer and two sisters Norma Bakstran, Jean Gordon Conway and her precious grandsons Thomas Mutti and Justin Stewart. Funeral services will be private, with an internment service at Howard Street Cemetery in Northborough on Tuesday, November 24th at 11:30 which the public is invited to attend. Masks and social distancing are required.



