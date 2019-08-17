|
|
Helene (Player) Todd, 69, of Ashland passed away on August 15, 2019 at home after an illness. Helene was born on March 10, 1950 and grew up in Framingham graduating from Framingham South High class of 1968. She was the cherished daughter of the late Marjorie Player. She is survived by her husband Richard Dick Todd, her daughter Brigette Todd of Grafton and her son Michael Todd (Nicole Esposito) of Framingham. Helene also leaves, the lights of her life, 4 grandchildren Nicholas, Riley, Dominic and Bryce. She was the sister of Karen West (the late Wayne West) of Sandwich, Ma, Judy Flaherty (the late Rich Flash Flaherty) of Hopkinton, Ma and David Player (Bonnie) of Framingham, as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Helene earned her real estate license and started selling to the local community in the 1990s most recently working for Coldwell Banker. Memorial calling hours will be held Sunday Aug. 18th from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. There is no funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St # 104, Natick, MA 01760. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019