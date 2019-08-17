MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene Todd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Todd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helene Todd Obituary
Helene (Player) Todd, 69, of Ashland passed away on August 15, 2019 at home after an illness. Helene was born on March 10, 1950 and grew up in Framingham graduating from Framingham South High class of 1968. She was the cherished daughter of the late Marjorie Player. She is survived by her husband Richard Dick Todd, her daughter Brigette Todd of Grafton and her son Michael Todd (Nicole Esposito) of Framingham. Helene also leaves, the lights of her life, 4 grandchildren Nicholas, Riley, Dominic and Bryce. She was the sister of Karen West (the late Wayne West) of Sandwich, Ma, Judy Flaherty (the late Rich Flash Flaherty) of Hopkinton, Ma and David Player (Bonnie) of Framingham, as well as many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Helene earned her real estate license and started selling to the local community in the 1990s most recently working for Coldwell Banker. Memorial calling hours will be held Sunday Aug. 18th from 3:00-6:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. There is no funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St # 104, Natick, MA 01760. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now