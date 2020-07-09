1/
Hellen M. Seaver
Relatives & friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass for Miss Hellen M. Seaver on Thursday (July 16th) at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial of her cremains will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Miss Seaver, 53, of Milford MA, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, (www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com).

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
