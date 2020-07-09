Relatives & friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass for Miss Hellen M. Seaver on Thursday (July 16th) at 10am in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Burial of her cremains will follow in St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. Miss Seaver, 53, of Milford MA, died Tuesday (April 7, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, (www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com
).