Hema Ramachandran Obituary
Hema Ramachandran, 24, died unexpectedly Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born in Boston, the daughter of Aloor Ramachandran of Marlborough and the late Anita (Matani) Ramachandran and lived in Marlborough most of her life. Hema was a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign studying mathematics. She graduated from the University of Massachusetts Amherst with a bachelors degree in mathematics and statistics. Besides math, she enjoyed hiking, traveling, reading literature, and politics. Hema was passionate about social advocacy and championed social justice when she worked in the Women of Color Leadership network during her time at Umass Amherst. After graduating, worked as a data analyst at a Burlington startup. Besides her father, she is also survived by a sister Asha Ramachandran of Marlborough and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Loved by many, she will be fondly remembered as a kind, strong, passionate, and intelligent young woman who brought joy to everyones lives. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Marlborough. www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 27, 2019
