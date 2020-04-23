|
Herbert A. Sancomb, life long resident of Wellesley, passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Payson) Sancomb. Devoted father of Robert A. Sancomb and his wife Eileen of Holliston and the late Bryan E. Sancomb. Loving grandfather of Scott, Michael, and David Sancomb all of Holliston. Herbert was the Retired Founder and President of H.A. Sancomb Trucking Co. Inc. of Wellesley. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Valley of Boston Lodge, as well as Aleppo Shriners, Wellesley Jaycees, Wellesley Rotary Club, Italo American Educational Club of Wellesley, Natick Elks, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4, Former trustee of the Popham Chapel, Popham Beach, Maine, member of the Army National Guard. Due to the pandemic a private family visitation will be held, followed by a private graveside service at St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Herberts memory to the , P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. For online guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020