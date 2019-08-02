|
Herbert Raphael, of Marlborough, formerly of Framingham, entered into rest July 29, 2019. Dear husband of the late Roberta (Kagno) Raphael. Devoted father of Faithe and her husband Robert Haimer of Los Angeles, CA, Dani Markman and her husband Elliot Markman of Los Angeles, CA, and the late Bruce Raphael. Loving brother of Barbara and Neil Henschel of Boca Raton, FL, and Lenox, MA. Cherished grandfather of Wynn Haimer, Ian Haimer, and Hailey Markman. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 1 PM at Hebrew Volin Cemetery 776 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA. In memory of Herbert, donations may be made to Friends of the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Avenue, Framingham, MA 01702.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019