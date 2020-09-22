Herbert "Wes" Tuttle, IV, 62 of Marlborough died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Wes was born in Rockville Centre, NY, the son of the late Herbert W. and Margaret "Peggy" (Eakin) Tuttle. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary Jo Bahosh of Marlborough; his children, Katherine Owens of FL, Ryan Tuttle of Marlborough, Patty Bahosh of Whitinsville, Missy Martin of Clinton; 6 grandchildren, Bobby, Johnny, Waylon, Luke, Jeffrey and Madison; 2 brothers, Andrew Tuttle of FL, Jimmy Tuttle of Marlborough and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wes was predeceased by his Grandson Ryan Bahosh. For anyone that knew Wes, Hockey was his life. He developed a passion for the sport at a young age while growing up in Marlborough. He played high school hockey in Marlborough, and junior hockey in Canada. After his playing days, he returned home to Marlborough and continued his passion for hockey at the Navin Arena and later became the general manager of the New England Sports Center, the largest sports complex in the North East. During his time at NESC, he touched countless hockey hearts from across the globe. Wes had a gift for coaching all ages, bringing home the state championship ring of 2005 with Marlborough High School, which he proudly wore every day. Not only did he grow the New England Sports Center, but he also helped to grow the city of Marlborough exponentially. His flair for hospitality reached far beyond NESC, but always came back to his legendary lake house parties. Known as a giant in hockey, his heart, laugh, and love for family was just as giant. Wes will truly be missed. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, September 24 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the New England Sports Center, 121 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlborough, MA. The Funeral Service will be private. The Short & Rowe Funeral Home, 95 W. Main Street, Marlborough, MA is in care of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Wes' name to, Minuteman Flames Minor Youth Hockey Association, NESC, 121 Donald Lynch Blvd, Marlborough, MA 01752 For more information and to view an online memorial please visit, www.short androwefuneralhome.com
.