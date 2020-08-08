Herbert Wesley Tuttle, III, of Heber City, UT passed away August 2, 2020, born 28 February 1933 in Brooklyn, New York to parents H.W. and Elizabeth L. (Samuel) Tuttle. He grew up in Rockville Centre, N.Y., attended South Side High School where he enjoyed playing football. He was a volunteer member of the Rockville Centre Fire Department. After high school graduation he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served actively in Korea during the Korean Conflict. On return home, he married Margaret A. (Peggy) Eakin (later divorced) and raised three sons: H. Wesley (MaryJo), Andrew D. (Vicki) and James B. While attending Hofstra University Herb was offered a position in missile systems development by Raytheon, Inc. Over the next twenty years, Herb contributed greatly to the many successes Raytheon experienced in numerous areas of Government Contracts. The development of his career led him to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in Ja Jolla, CA. where one of Herbs major accomplishments was overseeing and managing the development of an Army training range system. Herb retired as Sector Vice President from AIC in 2001. In the interim, Herb met and married Kathy H. Tuttle on 5 April 1981 and accepted her son, Tony S. (Debbie) and two daughters, Sherrie L. (Brett) Adolphson and Laurie A. (Rodney) Haarbrink as his. From one sibling, Dr. Joan E. Tuttle Freyberg Miller, this blended family has grown to thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and neph ews, all who have been blessed by Herbs love and sense of humor. Herb and Kathy lived out their to do bucket list by traveling to 106 countries and all seven continents making many friends along the way. They found a cabin on a mountain in Timber Lakes, UT and settled down to enjoy the serenity, talk to the animals and cherish each other until the next chapter began on 2 August 2020. Due to the Covid Virus, attendance at Herbs full Military Honor presentation performed by American Legion Post 0023 will be by invitation only. The family wishes to thank Applegate Hospice for their loving care and support.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store