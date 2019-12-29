MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Hilda (McDonnell) Farrell, a longtime Framingham resident, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2019, at the age of 96. She leaves behind seven children: Bob, who lives in Vermont: Bill, of Natick and St. Petersburg, Fla.; Jim, of Manchester, Conn.; Jack, of Ashland, and his twin George, of Framingham; and Dig (real name Richard) of Ashland, and his twin Amy Harrington, of Milford, N.H. The twins were born less than a year apart, on Sept. 21, 1960 and Sept. 13, 1961. Hilda was predeceased by husband Carl, who died in 1972, and by her siblings Doris, George and Marie. Visiting hours will be held on Friday January 3, from 4-8 PM at the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St., Framingham. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Bridgets Church, 830 Worcester Rd. in Framingham, on Saturday at 10 a.m. There's an extensive account of Hilda' life at www.mccarthyfh.com Donations in her memory may be made to The Franciscan Friars of the Atonement, Graymoor, Garrison, New York 10524.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Dec. 29, 2019
