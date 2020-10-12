Hollis E. 'Peter' Wilde, Jr., of Pocasset, formerly of Natick and Wellesley, October 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Diane (Casali) Wilde of Pocasset. Devoted father of Jeffrey and his wife Carol of Upton, Gregory and his wife Cathie of Medway, Holly and her husband Steven of Uxbridge, Andrew and his wife Lauren of Milford, and Amy and her husband John of Natick. Dear brother of Frederick Wilde of NH. Loving grandfather of Amanda, Cory and his wife Meagan, Peter, Taylor, Drew, Aidan, Jayme, and Luke. Great grandfather of Matthew, Maeve, Max, and Marcus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Wednesday, October 14th from 3-7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Private Interment will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to Bourne Friends Food Pantry, 20 Commerce Park Rd., Pocasset, MA 02559 or St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 1558, Pocasset, MA 02559. For guest book please visit www.everettfuneral.com