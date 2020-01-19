Home

John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Faith Community Church
146 East Main St
Hopkinton, MA
More Obituaries for Hope Amabile
Hope A. Amabile

Hope A. Amabile Obituary
Hope A. (Styles) Amabile, 91, passed peacefully in the comfort of her Lord and family surrounded by love on January 9th, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of her husband John Amabile Jr. of Natick. Loving mother of Henry Amabile and wife Gail of Bolton, Joan Sutton and husband Jeff of Medway, Elizabeth Ostreicher of Medway, Lucia Wolfe and husband John of Natick and Paul Amabile and wife Cheryl of Colorado Springs CO. She was the cherished Noni to 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Also survived, by 1 niece and 4 nephews. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth L. Styles Campana-Filosa. Hope was a lifelong resident of Natick and married her high school sweetheart, John. They were married for nearly 70 years. She loved to spend time with her family and share stories of her youthful adventures in Natick and her summers on Dudley Pond in Cochituate. One of her most special memories was spending a summer in the Canadian Arctic with her husband during his Army deployment there. She graduated from Natick High School class of 1946 where she was a varsity cheerleader. Hope was a passionate follower of Jesus Christ. She was an anchor of faith to her family and to many who knew her. Her compassion and open heart enriched her family as she opened her home to many local and international friends over the years. She will be most remembered for her steadfast faith, warm heart and sincere hugs. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at John C Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd (off route 30), Wayland. A Celebration of Hopes life will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Community Church 146 East Main St, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers the family kindly suggests memorial gifts in Hopes name may be sent to Mass Citizens for Life (MCFL) 529 Main Street, Suite 205 Boston, MA 02129.For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
