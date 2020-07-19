1/
Horst G. Langer
Horst Guenter Langer, 92, died peacefully and comfortably with family by his side at his residence on July 16, 2020. He was born in Breslau, Germany on December 29, 1927 the son of the late Erwin Otto Langer and Emma Martha (Rakete) Langer. Horst was the husband of the late Brigitte Friedel (Heine) Langer who died on February 19, 2019. He was the father of Cornelia Sabine Langer Rickey and her husband Timothy Michael Rickey of Middleton, WI and Randolph Noel Langer and his wife Michelle Marie Langer of Meredith, NH. Grandfather of Marcus John Rickey of Chicago, IL and Lucas Langer Rickey of San Francisco, CA. He was the brother of Gerd Peter Langer and his wife Christa Langer of Fountain Hills, AZ. Also survived by several nieces and a nephew. At his request, all funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Horsts memory may be sent to Mass Audubon at www.massaudubon.org. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
I am sorry for the loss of your father. I met him through Longfellow and enjoyed talking to him and visiting him and your mother. We loved to have Liberty Pizza together. I enjoyed making them laugh. They were wonderful people.
Ruane Crummett
Friend
