|
|
Howard I. Cooper, a force to be reckoned with, dies at 90, entered into rest September 13, 2019 in Chelmsford. Howie was born in Boston, April 28, 1929, a son of the late William and Frances (Elfman) Cooper. Howie enlisted in the United States Army on July 19, 1951. On July 6, 1952, while stationed in Alaska, he married the love of his life Rosalyn Goldberg, whom he had met on a blind date in New York. They were married for 59 years and raised 4 children in Framingham. Howie was the first Jewish elected official in Framingham when he served on the Board of Health. He was also elected to lead the Jewish War Veterans. After many years running a plumbing business, Howie joined his wifes art and jewelry store, Shachna Galleries, which evolved into the successful Cooper Jewelers. He is survived by a son, Stephen Cooper and his wife Rachel of Shelburne, three daughters, Sherri Cohen and her husband, Raphael of Las Vegas, Donna Sack and her husband Robert of Chelmsford, and Irene Cooper-Basch of Montclair, N.J. Also eight beloved grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a sister, Judith Menaker. He was the brother of the late Sanford Cooper. Services will take place on September 17, at 1:30 p.m at the Framingham - Natick Hebrew Cemetery, 19 Windsor Ave., Natick. Memorial observance will take place following the service at the home of Donna Sack on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday from 12 noon - 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, Boston, MA 02215. Please visit Howard's memorial page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to Morse-Bayliss Funeral Home, Lowell, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019