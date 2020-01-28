|
Hyman Benjamin Sokolov, of Framingham, MA, passed away on January 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carol Sokolov. Devoted father Barry Neal Sokolov and his wife Maureen, Marcy Aaron and her partner Leonard Cordaro, and Philip Gary Sokolov and his spouse Timothy Labanon. Cherished grandfather of Michelle Jamie Koppelman and her husband Dr. Adam Koppelman, Lauren Sokolov, and Amy Lebanon. Proud great-grandfather of Tobin Wolfe Koppelman and Summer and Shyanne Sokolov. Loving brother of the late Irving Sokolov, and Frances Sokolov. Graveside service at Framingham-Natick Hebrew Cemetery, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations in Hymans memory may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, 50 Pamela Rd., Framingham, MA 01701. Brezniak Funeral Directors 617-969-0800 Family Owned
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020