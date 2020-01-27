Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
7:00 PM
Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
Irene B. Reed Obituary
Irene B. (Perry) Reed of Hudson Ma. passed away on January 25 at her home following a period of declining health. She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1954 where she met her late husband Donnie W. Reed of 49 years. Irene leaves her son Charles W. Reed and his wife Maria Reed of Milford; her daughters Claudia Muller of Hudson, Cherryl Comas and her husband Gary Webber of North Carolina, and Crystal Reed of Shrewsbury. She leaves behind 6 grandchildren and 2 great- grandchildren. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA followed by a Celebration of Life service 7:00 pm in the funeral home. She will be laid to rest in private at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. For Irene's full obituary, please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 27, 2020
