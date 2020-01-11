|
|
Irene F. (Smith) Kelly, 100, passed away peacefully at home, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at The TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St. Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden at 11:15 pm. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the full obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020