Irene N. (Snyer) Sands, 83, of Winchester, NH and formerly of Hopkinton, MA passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Born and raised in Hopkinton, she was the daughter of the late Irene Sue (Davis) and Peter Snyer. She was the wife of 37 years to the late Theodore Ted Sands. Family was very important to Irene. She was a loving daughter and wife, and devoted her life to taking care of others. She spent many years caring for nieces and nephews, and then being a caretaker of her parents and her husband, Ted. Irene had an amazing sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. She loved to cook, loved company, animals, taking care of her house birds and feeding the wild birds, and carnations. She made beautiful decorative candles, and loved to grow flowers. She and her husband Ted enjoyed travelling to many places. Irene is survived by Teds three children, Michelle Shelly Sands-Brockway and her husband, Ed, Debra Sands-Mazzola and her husband, Mark, and Jason Sands and his wife, Caryn. She also leaves behind 10 grandchildren, 5 great -grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Her life- long devoted friend Jean (Dumas) Arseneau will miss her terribly. She is predeceased by her siblings, Peter Snyer, Cornelius Neacy Snyer, George Snyer, Betty Holden, and Sarah Stone. Shelly, Ed, Jason, Caryn and her niece Irene DelBono were grateful for the chance to help and care for Ted and Irene, re-paying their love and kindness. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. www.ChesmoreFuneral Home.com A funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be held privately at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal charity of ones choice, or the https://monadnockhumane society.org where Irene bought her little dog Sonja, when she discovered she was going to be euthanized.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 15, 2019