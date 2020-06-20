Irvin G. Duclos
Irvin George Duclos, age 97, of Ashland, MA, died peacefully on June 15,
2020 after surgery and health complications. He is predeceased by his wife,
Mary O'Reilly Duclos, to whom he had been married for 63 years.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Matarese Funeral
Home in Ashland. http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tDN0Czp4WKHRgl1yKC42wM-?domain=mataresefuneral.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.
