Irvin George Duclos, age 97, of Ashland, MA, died peacefully on June 15,
2020 after surgery and health complications. He is predeceased by his wife,
Mary O'Reilly Duclos, to whom he had been married for 63 years.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Matarese Funeral
Home in Ashland. http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tDN0Czp4WKHRgl1yKC42wM-?domain=mataresefuneral.com
2020 after surgery and health complications. He is predeceased by his wife,
Mary O'Reilly Duclos, to whom he had been married for 63 years.
Arrangements are incomplete and under the direction of the Matarese Funeral
Home in Ashland. http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/tDN0Czp4WKHRgl1yKC42wM-?domain=mataresefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.