|
|
Isilda M. (Serpa) Cardoso, 75, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Marlborough Hills Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family, after a period of declining health. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Mario R. Cardoso. She is also survived by her son, Dr. Mario J. Cardoso and his wife Tracey; three grandchildren, Sophia Cardoso, Isabella Cardoso and Maddalena Cardoso; three sisters, Aldora Frias, Fatima Santos and Deodata Ferreira. Isilda was born on August 8, 1943, in Cais do Pico, Azores, Portugal, a daughter of the late Deodato and Aldora Serpa. After graduating high school married the love of her life Mario R. Cardoso and together, they immigrated to Hudson. Isilda worked for Stratus Technology in Maynard, before eventually retiring. Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours from 4 pm until 7 pm on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019, followed by interment in St. Michael Cemetery in Hudson.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 14, 2019