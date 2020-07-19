1/
Sister Ivan Cadigan CSJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ivan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Ivan Cadigan, CSJ, in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, July 15, 2020. Devoted daughter of the late Reuben and Laura (Driscoll) Cadigan. Beloved sister of the late Eileen, Ivan, Joseph, Dorothy OBrien, and Rita Murphy. Sister Ivan is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, and cousins, including her niece, Rita Murphy, cousin, Paul McDonald, devoted friend, Kathie Shute, CSJ Associate, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. Paul School, Cambridge; St. Rita School, Boston South End; St. Rose School , Santa Rosa, NM; and Our Lady of Lourdes School, Jamaica Plain. Sister Ivan also served as a parish minister in Albuquerque, NM and for almost 25 years was a well known and loved pastoral minister at St. Elizabeths Hospital, Brighton. Private Burial. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Norton Funeral Home, Inc. - Framingham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
You forever be missed in all our hearts.
Kerrie Giblin
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved