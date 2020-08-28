1/1
Jack A. McGuire
Jack Arthur McGuire, 67, of Crestview FL passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Jack was born in Sudbury Massachusetts. Jack retired in 2015 and moved to Florida to enjoy the things he loved. Jack loved riding his Harley, being on the water and weekends camping. Jack was the beloved husband of Nancy McGuire. Jack is also survived by his mother, Jacquline McGuire of Sudbury Massachusetts. Brother Jay McGuire of Sudbury Massachusetts. Brother Mike McGuire of Maynard Massachusetts. Brother Paul McGuire and wife Paula of Sudbury, Massachusetts. Sister Karen Reimann and husband Paul of Maynard Massachusetts, Sister Ann-Marie McGuire of Marlborough Massachusetts, Son Eric McGuire of Massachusetts Son Neil McGuire of Milford Massachusetts. Stepson Jacob Maliska of Milford Massachusetts. Jack had a caring spirit and a gentle soul. Jack will be missed dearly by his family and friends There will be no calling hours and there will be a private service for the family.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 28, 2020.
