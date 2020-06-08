Jack Hoffman of Framingham, passed away at Metrowest Hospital from Covid 19 on June 2nd, 2020. He was the son of the late Florence and John Hoffman of Worcester. He was predeceased by his sister, Phyliss, and his brother, Abbie. Jack is survived by his loving wife of almost 54 years, Joan. Jack cherished, and was deeply adored by, his children Justin, Jaime and son-in-law Jon Stearn. The joy of his later years were his grandchildren, Zoey and Sammy Stearn. Jack was born on Friday, September 13th, 1939, a date and a day that stuck with him. His brother once said that if they were building a treehouse, and the hammer fell, Jacks head would likely be waiting beneath. He was a man of many talents. Jack owned a medical supply business and also manufactured hats and shoe covers for the operating room. After he sold his company, he promoted concerts in Worcester and Providence. Jack had a passion for politics which led him to become Shirley Chisholms campaign manager in MA. He also served as a delegate in the 1972 Democratic Convention. Jack was also a talented writer. His book, Run Run Run, sent him touring the country speaking at bookstores and TV stations. In later years, he wrote for an independent newspaper and set up shop in flea markets during the summer. Jack's gregarious personality will be missed by all who loved him. Jacks ashes will be buried at Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. Shiva is private due to Covid 19. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be sent to Fischer Center for Alzheimers Research or the charity of your personal choice. For online guest book, please visit www.Advantage FuneralMA.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.