|
|
On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Jacquelene A. (Dumont) Murphy of Hudson passed away peacefully at the Coleman House in Northborough; she was 73 years old. Jacquelene was born in Cambridge, a daughter to the late Francis A. and Agnes C. (Holgerson) Dumont. She attended Notre Dame H.S. in Cambridge, graduating in 1964. Jacquelene served many years as a payroll administrator for the Town of Wayland. She enjoyed taking walks around Hudson, her home town of over 40 years, and talking to everyone she met. Her kind heart and loving nature will be missed by all. Jaquelene found pleasure in music, dancing and watching the quiet beauty of hot air balloons. In earlier years she looked forward to taking cruises to the Caribbean, spending time in Wells, ME, and traveling, with Australia and Ireland being special. Above all else the time spent with her children and grandchildren was the most cherished. Jacquelene is survived by her loving children, Richard Murphy and his wife Wendy of Hudson, Melinda Mason and her husband Joshua of Franklin; 4 grandchildren, Emma and Nathan Murphy and Connor and Caitlin Mason; her former husband, Richard T. Murphy; 3 siblings, Donald Dumont, Delores Perry and Debby Giordano, and extended family. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 7th, in Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A calling hour from 10-11 a.m. will precede the funeral. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Walk to End Alzheimers at Foxboro | Team Inspire. For information, please visit http://act.alz.org/goto/teaminspire. To leave a condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 6, 2019