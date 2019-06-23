|
Jacqueline L. Jackie (Boisvert) Beck, of Southborough, went to God on June 12, 2019 after a long illness. She was the daughter of the late Raymond and Eleanore (Langlois) Boisvert and the wife of the late G. Edward Beck, who died in 2012 Jacqueline is survived by four children, Paul and his wife Cheryl, Allison, Glenn and his fiance Natercia, and Jana and her partner Michael. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great -grandchildren as well as her brother, Robert Boisvert and his wife Joan. A graduate of St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing, Lowell, MA. Jacqueline was employed for many years as a registered nurse. She retired in 2000 from her position at Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley, MA. She devoted her life and long career to caring for others. Services will be private and are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA Donations may be made to COPD or MetroWest Hospice.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 23, 2019