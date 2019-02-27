MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
Jacqueline Poole
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Poole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline M. Poole

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline M. Poole Obituary
Jacqueline Margaret Poole, of Framingham, died on February 24, 2019 at her home. Born in Boston, she is the daughter of Donald A. and Cynthia (Whinham) Poole. Jacqueline graduated from Framingham South High school in 1985. She was an avid Red Sox Fan and never missed a game. Besides her parents, Jacqueline is survived by her brother, Alan C. Poole and his wife Robyn L. Schneider of Framingham; aunts Marianne Keefe of FL and Jeanette Arlington of Canton; nieces & nephews, Charles T. Poole and his wife Samantha (Gould) of Framingham, Alexandria N. Poole of Framingham, Emylee E. Poole of Holliston, Samantha V. Poole of Framingham and great niece, Abigail R. Poole of Framingham. She is also survived by her friend Aunt Carmel Moynihan of Waltham and several aunts, uncles and cousins in England. In addition to all her relatives she is also survived by her beloved dog Beau. A funeral service in celebration of her life will be held on a later date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guest book please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (heart.org).
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now