Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home
64 Sewall Street
Ludlow, MA 01056-3415
(413) 583-3581
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:30 AM
View Map

Jaime L. Leandro

Jaime L. Leandro Obituary
Jaime L. (Dominique) Leandro 41, formerly of Ludlow, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Gary and Ellen (Phenner) Dominique, she was born in Springfield on August 11, 1978. Jaime was a graduate of Ludlow High. She earned a bachelors degree in fine arts from Bridgewater State College where she created stunning paintings and sculpture. She went on to paint playful murals for the nurseries of friends and clients. She developed a passion for interior design and DIY projects, becoming adept at bringing whatever beautiful vision she had to life. Her greatest joy and love was her family. Her upbeat spirit was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her. Known for her one of a kind sense of humor, her big heart, and her magical way of bringing the fun, Jaime drew people to her because she was always herself - and was sure to make them laugh. She is survived by her husband Jason Leandro, their three children Leo, Zoe and Eva, her parents Ellen (Phenner) Dominique and Gary Dominique; grandfather Francis (Bucky) Dominique; mother-in-law Irene (Ribeiro) Leandro and father-in-law Jack Leandro; her brother Jeffrey Dominique and also her sister-in-law Toni (Avola) Dominique, her sister Melissa Dominique Conserva and brother-in-law Corey Conserva; brother-in-law Jeffrey Leandro and sister-in-law Tara (Shea) Leandro; sister-in-law Jennifer (Leandro) Silva and brother-in-law Joel Silva; nieces and nephews Gigi, Luciana, Fiona, Liam, Samuel, and Noelle; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jaime was predeceased by her grandparents Bernice (Couture) Phenner, Albert L. Phenner, Jr., and Alice (Brochu) Dominique. Please join the family in a celebration of Jaimes life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Kapinos-Mazur Funeral Home, 64 Sewall Street, Ludlow, MA. Calling hours are 9:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. with a service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the familys Go Fund Me "Jaimes Fight"campaign which will be directed to a fund for Jaimes children. For more information please go to [email protected]
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020
