|
|
Jaimie M. (Holt) Goliger, 54, died Tuesday Feb. 4, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was born in Framingham, the daughter of James Holt of Northborough and the late Dawn (English) Holt and lived in Marlborough most of her life. Jaimie had an incredible love of dancing. For many years she was a dance teacher at the Ceil Sharon Dance School in Marlborough and danced with the Jennette Neil Dance Studio in Boston. She also worked as admissions coordinator for the Immaculate Conception School in Marlborough. She was a former member of the choir at both the First Congregational Church and the Immaculate Conception Church in Marlborough and Jamie served as a member of the Mayor's Office of Cultural Arts. Besides her father she is survived by one daughter; Olivia Goliger of Framingham, two sons; William and Timothy Goliger of Framingham, her stepmother Trish Holt of Northborough, one brother; Patrick Holt of San Francisco CA, three sisters; Kate Gamache of Nothhborough, Laura Charon of Nashua NH and Sara Charon of Marlborough, her ex husband and lifelong friend Russ Goliger of Framingham and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will be at a later date. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020