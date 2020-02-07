|
|
Jalen Corey Scott, age 14, passed away peacefully, February 2, 2020. Jalen is survived by Mother, Donna J. Scott; Father, Terrance E. Scott; Sister, Bella J. Scott; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and loved ones. Jalens smile simply lit up any room he was in. He unfortunately dealt with many life challenges since birth. He was born with a seizure disorder that interrupted his overall growth in all areas and was not able to experience the usual milestones that children incur. He had many caretakers; his nurse Brenda Walsh exceeded our expectations by treating Jalen like her own child. Jalen loved the sun, the water and especially the beach. He enjoyed music and his family singing and dancing in front of him. He was interestingly quite amused every time we were just simply being goofy. He is a special soul who brought all us plenty of Joy. God bless you baby. We are sad that you will only be looking down on us because looking at you is more rewarding. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St. (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham from 8:30-10:00AM followed by his funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 E Central St. (rt. 135), Natick, MA at 11AM; followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital, Pediatric Group Practice, Suite 6D, Boston, MA 02114. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020