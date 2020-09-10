James Bragdon Lawrence, 59, passed away on September 7, 2020, at Oak Knoll Healthcare Center, Framingham, MA. Born in Natick, Massachusetts, he is the son of Jane M. (Philbrick) McCabe of Marlborough and the late James B. Lawrence, and step son to Thomas M. McCabe. He graduated from Natick High School in 1979. He is also survived by 5 siblings, Michael Chase and his wife Diane of Taiwan, Lisa (Chase) Clark of New Zealand, Mark Chase and his wife Rosie of Shrewsbury, Mark McCabe and his wife Rita of New Hampshire, and Laura (Lawrence) BonTempo and her husband Noel of Milford, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by Robert McCabe and brother-in-law Brett Clark. Funeral arrangements will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James B. Lawrence Memorial Fund at The Natick Community Organic Farm for benefit of planting memorial trees. Donations can be mailed to Natick Community Farm, 117 Eliot Street, Natick MA 01760, or https://ncof.givecloud.co/donate