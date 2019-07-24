MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
1932 - 2019
James C. Orlando Obituary
James Chapman Orlando, 87, a longtime resident of Framingham died Friday, July 19, 2019 after a period of declining health. Born, raised and educated in Framingham, he was the son of the late James A & Annie (Chapman) Orlando. After graduating high school, James enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly in the Korean War. Afterwards, he worked for many years as a painter for the Town of Framingham, and was a member of the Painters & Allied Trades District Council #35. James was an avid Boston Sports fan, who on occasion liked to gamble and enjoy a cold Miller Lite. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles # 894. Spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was his true love. James is survived by his children, Eric French, Terri Beaton, Vicki Cataldo, Gary Cote, Donna Clark, Michael, Joseph, Doreen Erickson, Nicholas, Danette, and Christopher, 21 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, his brother Bob, and his former wife and friend, Janice. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son Stephen, and granddaughters, Heather French and Jessica Orlando. Family and friends will honor and remember James life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Saturday, July 27th from 9-10:45 A.M. His Funeral Service will follow in the funeral home at 11 oclock. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in James name to: The Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave., Framingham, MA 01702, www.framinghamheart study.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 24, 2019
