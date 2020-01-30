MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
James C. Ouellet Obituary
James C. Ouellet, 76, of Milford and formerly of Wellesley, Massachusetts passed into eternal life on January 27, 2020. Born in Newton he was the son of the late Chester J. Ouellet and Elizabeth (Dugan) Ouellet. He was the husband of Joanne M. (Powell) Ouellet for 33 years. He was predeceased by 6 siblings and his daughter Jeanne Ouellet. He adored his wife and always referred to her as "Joanna" or "Jo". Words cannot describe his love and devotion to her. He was a very proud father/stepfather, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His blended family includes more than 20 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He established his roots and worked to build and maintain his community with the Department of Public Works, the VFW and American Legion for 37 years in his hometown of Wellesley, Massachusetts. Jim was a decorated Vietnam War Veteran. He served in the Navy, then the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He later joined the Army National Guard where he served for 26 years. His commitment to duty, honor and country never wavered and has always been an inspiration to his family. He was a dedicated fan of all the local teams but most of all his beloved Red Sox! Jim is survived by his wife Joanne Ouellet, Children Julie (Edward) Armaganian, James David (Amy) Ouellet; Step- children Cathleen (Steve) Berube; Matthew (Koreen) Wiley; Jason (Sabrina) Wiley; Sisters Barbara (Ronald) Hopkins, Carol (Al) Thistle; and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 1st at 4:00 PM in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St., Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Sat. from 2:00-4:00 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 30, 2020
