James Charles Raymond, 77, passed away August 30, 2020 in Framingham, MA with his loving wife Margaret "Maggie" (Brick) Raymond at his side. He was born in Hanover, New Hampshire while residing in Woodstock, Vermont. He was the son of the late Charles I. and Evelyn (Chamberlain) Raymond. Jim graduated from Woodstock High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from University of Vermont. He later received a Masters of Science in Electrical Engineering degree from Northeastern University. Jim worked at Raytheon in Wayland, MA after College and enjoyed a successful and productive career with Computer Vision, Honeywell, Prime Computer, UB Networks, New Bridge and Alkatel. He enjoyed traveling with his wife. In 2009 Jim traveled and played softball in Cuba with a group from EMASS in a Cultural Exchange Tournament. He and his wife enjoyed animals with a menagerie of house cats, birds and deer visitors. Known for his sense of humor and quick wit, Jim was always ready with a good joke and humorous stories. Besides playing softball, he loved to ski and auto race. He leaves behind his beloved wife Margaret "Maggie" (Brick) Raymond of Framingham, MA and many dear relatives and friends. Due to the ongoing health crisis, Jims Funeral Mass and Interment will be held privately. His mass will be live streamed on Wednesday morning, September 23rd at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Jims name to an animal focused charity in your area. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes, live streamed services, or to share a memory with Jims family, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
.