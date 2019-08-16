|
James D. Murphy, 91, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after a brief illness. The oldest son of the late Charles and Elemeta (Garbarino) Murphy, he was the beloved husband of Cecilia M. (Plona) Murphy. A 1945 graduate of Framingham High, he earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1950 from Worcester Polytechnic Inst., and his Masters degree in Administration from Framingham State in 1976. Jim worked at Westinghouse Electric, and taught for them at Northeastern University for 31 years. When Westinghouse sold, he went on to teach electronics and circuitry at Natick High School until his retirement. A man of strong convictions, work ethic and his Catholic faith, Jim loved nothing more than being home with family. His beloved wife Cecilia, his 9 children, Patricia Robidoux and her husband Greg, Eileen Cate and her husband Jeff, Sharon Ghio and her husband David, David and his wife Marsha, Paul and his wife Robin, Edward, Kevin and his wife Kelley, Stephen and his wife Jean, Jim and his wife Susan, his cherished 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, his brother Charles, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Richard. Family and friends will honor and remember Jims life by gathering for visiting hours in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Sunday, August 18th from 2-4 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. George Church, 74 School St. Saxonville on Monday morning at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Jims name to the: Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Ave. Framingham, MA 01702, www.framinghamheartstudy.org. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019