James Donald Sutton, 93, died peacefully, Jan. 27, 2020 with his family by his side. He was a 66-year resident of Framingham. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late William J. and Helen (Wood) Sutton. Jim was a WWII veteran, enlisting in the US Marines in December of 1944 and served until November of 1946, earning the rank of PFC. He was stationed in China, repatriating Japanese POWs back to Japan. Using his GI Bill, he graduated in 1955 from Suffolk University with a bachelors degree in Journalism. Jim began his career at the Cape Cod Times. He then joined a family-owned publishing company, Shoe Trades Publications in Boston, becoming editor of its magazine American Shoe and its directory, The Leather Manufacturer. He retired in 1998. Jim was an avid golfer, cribbage player, chess player, reader of both fiction and non-fiction, loved to dance, and enjoyed vacationing with his wife on Cape Cod. One of his most memorable adventures was playing golf at St. Andrews Golf Course in Scotland. He also enjoyed mentoring the St. Bridgets Elementary School Chess Club. Jim was also an amateur magician, and won first prize in the originality contest from the New England Convention of Magicians. Jim was a member of the Two Ten Footwear Foundation, the footwear industrys national charitable foundation, and received an award from the organization. He also belonged to the Boston Boot and Shoe Club. Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mary E. (Amrock) Sutton; his four children: Catherine (Joseph) Martin of Havertown, PA; James (Cynthia) Sutton of Rocky Mount, NC; Mary Louise (Dale) Blue of Framingham, MA, and Patricia (David) Porcello of Peabody, MA; his grandchildren: Robert Martin of York, Maine; Kelly Martin of Bristol, CT; Eric (Annie) Sutton of Suffolk, VA; Bret (Angela) Sutton of Culpeper, VA; Brian (Caitlin) Blue of Framingham, MA; Elizabeth (David) Laurant of Milford, MA and Thomas Blue of Baltimore, MD; and two great-grandsons: Dean Sutton of Suffolk, VA and Declan Laurant of Milford, MA. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Liberty of Hudson, MA; many cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers: William J. Jr., Paul J. and John J.; his sisters-in-law Josephine Sutton, Betty Sutton, Eleanor Long, Geraldine Long and his brothers-in-law Theodore Liberty and Charles Long. Per Jims request, there will be no calling hours or services. The family will gather at a future date for interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jims name may be made to the Two Ten Foundation, 1466 Main Street, Waltham, MA 02451; the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the donors choice of charity. The Sutton Family would like to thank the staff at Sudbury Pines Extended Care for their care and kindness to Jim for the last six months. Arrangement are by Boyle Brothers, Framingham, MA. boylebrothers.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 2, 2020